ANDERSON — With the long-running dispute resolved on funding for a county attorney, the Madison County commissioners has taken action on several items that were delayed.
Last week, the Madison County Council approved a $30,000 transfer from the group insurance budget to pay the Indianapolis law firm of Bose McKinney & Evans through the remainder of the year.
Without funding for an attorney the county commissioners in September tabled several items.
Two items that had delayed work on two housing subdivisions in southern Madison County were approved by the commissioners on Friday. County attorney Jonathan Hughes said he reviewed all the documents.
Several local officials noted the documents were approved through the Planning Commission and a technical committee and didn’t require a review by an attorney.
Because of the inaction by the commissioners, the Madison County Builders Association indicated the county could be facing multiple lawsuits due to work being on hold because the county commissioners had not approved final plats and inspection contracts.
By a unanimous vote, the Board of Commissioners approved an inspection contract with SJCA Engineers for work on Estes Park Section 1, being constructed by Arbor Homes.
The commissioners also approved the proposal for the next two phases of the Springbrook subdivision.
Brad Newman, director of the Madison County Planning Commission, said the infrastructure has to be installed before any of the 125 homes can be constructed by Arbor Homes.
“They were hoping to start construction by the end of the year,” he said.
Newman said Arbor Homes has contracted with Fall Creek Regional Waste for sewer lines and the town of Ingalls for water.
He said the required inspections are for storm sewers and roadwork.
The developer provides funding to the county to cover the cost for the inspections on the project.
Newman said Lennar is planning to construct 415 homes but can’t start construction in two sections of the project until the plats are approved.
In other business, the commissioners approved a contract for the clerk’s office to modify work space; a contract for the recorder’s office for data storage; a contract for Central Dispatch for an equipment purchase; the assessor’s office and the Health Department for a remodeling of their offices.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.