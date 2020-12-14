ANDERSON — After a year of consideration, the Madison County Commissioners have approved a gift and ethics ordinance for the county.
By a 2-1 vote Monday, the commissioners adopted the ordinance that was first proposed last year.
Commissioners Kelly Gaskill and Mike Phipps voted to adopt the ordinance, with Commissioner John Richwine voting no.
Richwine said previously he is opposed to the ordinance because there is no clear outline of how the policy would be enforced.
“We don’t have a rampant problem,” he said of elected officials or employees accepting gifts.
Phipps said the policy adopted by Madison County is consistent with policies of other cities, counties and the state of Indiana.
In December 2019, Phipps requested that the County Attorney Jonathan Hughes draft an ethics ordinance that would prohibit any elected official or county employee from receiving a gift in any amount.
As written, the ordinance defines a gift of anything greater than zero dollars.
It also prohibits a county official or employee from accepting food or drink and any gifts.
The commissioners can waive that provision if a request has been approved by the majority of the three-member Board of County Commissioners in a public meeting.
The waiver request has to include the name of the official or employee; estimated value; the name of any person paying a portion of the cost and why acceptance is consistent with the public interest.
The proposal doesn’t prohibit the acceptance of campaign contributions.
Any violation would be considered a code violation, with a penalty of up to $500 per day and up to $2,500 per day for additional violations.
The ordinance was amended to include parents and siblings as immediate family members and to cover members of the Madison County Council.
In other business: The commissioners agreed to be the government entity that would receive the funding for a grant being requested by the Hopewell Center.
Executive director Connie Kurtz said the Hopewell Center has to apply for one of 25 grants in the maximum amount of $200,000 from the Indiana Office of Community & Rural Affairs as part of the CARES Act.
Kurtz said a requirement is that the grant funds flow through a county government entity.
She said the grant would be used to increase internet accessibility for disabled individuals to make the maximum use of technology so they are not so isolated during the coronavirus pandemic.
Kurtz said there is no local matching funds required to obtain the grant.
The deadline to apply for the funding is Jan. 10, and the commissioners will conduct a public hearing on Dec. 28, with the meeting starting at 7 p.m.
