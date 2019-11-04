ANDERSON – The Madison County Board of Commissioners has approved a lease agreement with Star Bank to finance the cost of purchasing new voting machines.
Starting on Tuesday, Madison County voters will be using new voting machines that provide a paper ballot in addition to the computer tabulation of the votes.
The paper ballot will assist if a recount is requested in future elections.
The commissioners on Monday approved the 10-year lease agreement with Star Bank at an interest rate of 2.75%.
The total amount of the lease agreement is $976,995 with the semiannual payments starting in 2021.
Election Software Systems had proposed leasing the equipment to the county for eight years at an annual cost of $294,000.
Kelly Gaskill, president of the Madison County Board of Commissioners, said the proposal from Election Software Systems had an interest rate of approximately 8%.
When the county approved the agreement with Election Software Systems, Commissioner John Richwine made a motion for the county to explore other funding alternatives.
The lease agreement with Star Bank is saving county taxpayers approximately $1.4 million over the payments proposed by Election Software Systems.
The new voting machines replace equipment purchased in 2006.
County Clerk Olivia Pratt explained previously that voters will use the touch screen as usual, but will then receive a paper receipt for their review. Once the voter verifies the ballot, it will be scanned and counted and placed in a secure lock box, she said.
If an error is made, the original ballot will be destroyed and the voter can vote again, she said.
“This will allow for a recount if one is requested,” she said. “Currently we can only do a recount on absentee ballots.”
Pratt said the new voting method makes the process more accountable.
The state is requiring all counties to go to a paper ballot system by 2029.
Another goal is to establish voter centers in Madison County in time for the 2020 election, Pratt said, saving taxpayers money by having fewer precincts and poll workers.
She said the county will have to purchase electronic poll books to implement the vote centers to verify a person is registered to vote.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.