ANDERSON – Beginning with the 2020 election cycle, the districts for seats on the Madison County Board of Commissioners will be realigned.
The commissioners by a 2-1 tally Monday voted to base a new districts map on population, rather than the geographic orientation of the current map.
Kelly Gaskill and Mike Phipps cast the yes votes for the change. John Richwine cast the dissenting vote.
Richwine said past commissioners had discussed changing the district boundaries.
“They liked the regional idea,” he said. “I still feel the same way.”
Richwine said each of the three current districts are distinctive, noting that a commissioner from Anderson might not understand the concerns of people in the northern part of the county.
But Phipps saw the issue differently.
“The current districts don’t reflect the reality of today,” he said prior to Monday evening’s vote.
The current regional districts represent a form of racial, social and political gerrymandering, Phipps contended. He said the current districts are divided by 50,000 people residing in the county, predominately in the current Middle District.
“It limits the opportunity of minorities serving on the board of commissioners,” he said. “This treats the population equally.”
Responding to concerns that all three commissioners could reside in Anderson Township, Phipps said there hasn’t been a commissioner from Anderson Township in at least 16 years.
But local resident Lindsey Brown said the new districts map is a form of gerrymandering and divides the Anderson vote, making it difficult for a minority member of the community to win an election.
“The largest voter population is being divided for political purposes,” Brown said to Phipps and Gaskill. “This is being done to keep your seats.”
Instead of the commissioners running for election county-wide, they should be elected by voters in a district, Brown maintained.
Anderson City Councilman Ollie H. Dixon agreed with Brown that the commissioners should be elected by voters in a specific district and not at-large across the county.
But Phipps said state statute requires that commissioners be elected county-wide. Dixon said the state legislature should be asked to change the law.
“You’re hindering the competition that can run against you,” Brown said. “You’re adding competition in the North District and eliminating it in the Middle and South districts.”
Gaskill said currently the population in the three districts is 18% in the North, 58% in the Middle and 24% in the South.
“This is 33, 33, 33 percent,” she said of the new districts map.
Many Indiana counties — including Monroe, Hamilton, Hendricks and Allen — have gone to population-based commissioners districts, Phipps said.
He noted that the maps might have to be redrawn following the 2020 census.
