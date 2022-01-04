ANDERSON — The Madison County Commissioners have approved the purchase of six new vehicles for two county departments.
The Commissioners on Tuesday accepted the bid from Ed Martin Chevrolet to purchase five pickup trucks — three for the Madison County Highway Department and two for the county’s maintenance department.
Each truck’s price is $34,000, but that could be negotiated depending on availability of the vehicles.
The county either will trade or sell the five vehicles now in use.
The panel also approved buying a crew cab truck from Stoops Freightliner to be used to transport culvert pipe by the Highway Department.
Scott Harless, superintendent of the Highway Department, said the truck the county intended to purchase was not available.
He said the crew cab truck would be a benefit because the entire work crew could be transported in the same vehicle.
The price of the culvert truck was originally bid at $137,500.
Harless said the final price could be $7,000 to $8,000 higher, but the funds have been budgeted for the purchase.
In other business: Reelected were Commissioners John Richwine as president and Darlene Likens as vice president.
The commissioners also approved these appointments: Jeff Graham as county attorney, Tom Ecker as county administrator. IT Director Lisa Cannon, Human Resources Director Beatrice Ramey and Joe Humphries as property manager.
