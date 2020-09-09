ANDERSON — In a rebid of equipment for the Madison County Highway Department, the only companies submitting proposals were those previously awarded the contracts.
On Wednesday, the Madison County Board of Commissioners received proposals from Stoops for the purchase of three trucks and Bendle Lawn Equipment for tractors and mowing equipment.
The commissioners approved a new lease/purchase agreement with financing through Star Bank.
The three trucks being purchased from Stoops cost $358,536 after a trade-in allowance of $150,000.
The equipment from Bendle will cost $179,500.
The county will make 20 payments from 2021 through 2025 totaling $586,000.
The new lease/purchase agreement was approved with Commissioners Kelly Gaskill and John Richwine voting yes and Commissioner Mike Phipps abstaining.
After the meeting Phipps said he preferred to have more time.
“I’m concerned with the way it was handled,” he said. “Not sure we could not have received more competitive bids.”
County attorney Jonathan Hughes of Bose McKinney & Evans said in July the lease for the purchase of the new equipment was presented as including a refinancing of existing equipment.
“I thought it was a refinancing,” he said.
Hughes said three concerns with the original order and purchase of the equipment included no evidence that the bid process was followed; a county employee signed the purchase agreement; and there was no evidence the purchase was approved by the commissioners.
“We went through a public process,” he said of the requests for proposals to purchase the equipment.
Hughes said the equipment has not been used by the highway department in recent weeks.
He said if Stoops and Bendle were not awarded the contract for the purchase, the equipment would have been returned to them.
“The process was not followed,” Hughes said of his decision not to sign necessary documents for the bank pertaining to the original lease/purchase agreement.
“Let’s get this matter behind us,” he said.
Gaskill, president of the Board of Commissioners, said, going forward, the purchasing process will be followed as established by the Indiana State Board of Accounts.
The purchase and payment for the equipment has been a point of contention between the commissioners and the Madison County Council for several months.
The county received bids on the trucks last year, according to Auditor Rick Gardner.
Madison County purchased three trucks for the Highway Department and lawn equipment from Bendle’s Lawn Equipment through a lease/purchase agreement.
The financing for the purchase was approved in April and was to be finalized in June.
What was delaying payment was getting Hughes’ signature on an opinion of counsel letter to the bank, which he indicated could not be signed because of missing documentation.
Members of the County Council in August had been working to resolve the issue to get Star Bank to release an approximate $585,000 payment to the two companies.
Gaskill in August said she wanted the bid specifications, the date of purchase, who authorized the purchase and when the trucks were delivered.
