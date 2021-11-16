ANDERSON – A timeline for drawing new districts for elected officials in Madison County has been approved.
The Madison County Commissioners voted 2-1 Tuesday to establish the criteria for creating new district boundaries for the three commissioners and the four districts of the Madison County Council.
The districts are required to be considered for new boundaries every 10 years following the U.S. Census.
Attorney Ted Nolting explained there is different criteria for establishing the districts for the county council and the county commissioners.
The three districts for the county commissioners are not required to be based on population, but the council districts are determined by the census.
The Commissioners in 2019 redrew the boundaries prior to the 2020 election cycle and were established based on population.
Nolting said the current population for the four council districts has a deviation of 7.06% which he described as too high.
He explained the goal is to have a population deviation of 5% or less.
Nolting said county residents can submit their own plan and the population data, township and precinct boundaries are available to the public starting Friday in the Commissioner’s office at the Madison County Government Center.
Residents have to submit their proposed maps by Dec. 14 with a public hearing set for Dec. 21 and final adoption of the new maps by the Commissioners on Dec. 28.
The resolution names John Richwine, president of the Board of County Commissioners as the redistricting coordinator.
Commissioner Kelly Gaskill cast the no vote on passage of the resolution.
“John (Richwine) gets to draw it,” Gaskill said of her vote following the meeting. “Should be all three commissioners and council members.”
The Commissioners approved funding being provided by the Indiana Secretary of State’s office for the purchase of electronic poll books when the county goes to Vote Centers starting with the 2022 primary election.
Clerk Olivia Pratt said the state was purchasing 75 electronic poll books and will pay for the maintenance and licensing fees for three years.
Pratt said the state is providing $191,670 to the county.
She said after three years the county will be responsible for the licensing and maintaining of the electronic poll books at an estimated annual cost of $15,000.
In other business: The Commissioners approved emergency action to lower the speed limit on County Road 800 South from Ind. 13 to County Road 650 West from 45 miles per hour to 30 miles per hour.
County Engineer Jessica Bastin said County Road 800 South is in terrible shape and plans to repave the road this year has been delayed until next spring.
“It’s heavily traveled,” Bastin said. “It’s a safety measure.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.