ANDERSON — The second step toward having Madison County designated a vote center by 2022 has been approved by the county commissioners.
The Madison County Board of County Commissioners on Wednesday voted unanimously to adopt a resolution to implement vote centers in the county.
The Madison County Council adopted the resolution at the February meeting.
After many Madison County voters waited in line for more than two hours, and some waited as long as six, on Election Day, support for implementation by 2022 had been anticipated by county officials.
Madison County Clerk Olivia Pratt said the local Election Board is planning to conduct four public hearings on a vote center plan.
Pratt said the state requires two public hearings, but the Election Board wants to conduct four meetings, with at least two outside of Anderson.
She said the first public hearing could take place within the next few weeks.
“We’re still looking for locations to conduct the public hearings,” Pratt said.
Commissioner Kelly Gaskill, who voted against the vote center plan in 2020, said she was thrilled with the decision to move forward.
She wanted to be sure that in 2020 voters would be notified of the change in their voting locations.
Pratt said voters would be notified of the change by mail.
She told the county council the county will have to purchase electronic poll books and additional equipment by the 2022 election cycle.
She didn’t know the exact cost of the equipment, but expected to provide that information to the council at the March meeting.
“It will remain the exact same plan as last year,” Pratt said. “Some of the locations might change.”
Last year, the Madison County Election Board aimed to adopt vote centers during the 2020 election, with eight satellite locations which would include early voting.
That plan had five satellite voting centers in Anderson with one each in Elwood, Alexandria and Pendleton. They would have been open 28 days before Election Day for early voting.
Voters in some precincts in Madison County didn’t cast ballots until past midnight on Election Day in November and many stood in line for several hours.
