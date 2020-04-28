ANDERSON — The Madison County Commissioners have delayed for at least another two weeks a decision on the tax rate for the cumulative bridge fund.
Currently, the cumulative bridge tax rate is 0.0359-cents per $100 of assessed valuation, which would raise about $1.1 million annually.
If the cumulative bridge tax rate were increased, it would necessitate a reduction in other county funds that receive property tax revenues.
Every year the commissioners are required to establish the tax rate for the cumulative bridge fund, up to a maximum of 10-cents per $100 of assessed valuation.
County Attorney Jonathan Hughes with the law firm of Bose, McKinney & Evans said Monday the tax rate normally has to be established by the end of April, but because of the coronavirus pandemic the state has moved the date to June 30.
The commissioners will accept additional public comments on the tax rate until the May 11 meeting.
Any proposed increase in the cumulative bridge tax rate by the commissioners is opposed by members of the Madison County Council and Sheriff Scott Mellinger.
Mellinger said the 2020 budget for the sheriff’s department and for the operation of the jail is underfunded by as much as $400,000.
He said the budget for public safety is normally approved at a level lower than what it actually costs annually.
“We cannot continue every year to go back every month for funding from the county council,” Mellinger said. “County revenues are going to be lower this year because of the coronavirus. This is the worse time possible to remove money from the general fund.”
Kelly Gaskill, president of the board of commissioners, said public safety is number one but noted that the commissioners have to fund bridge and road repairs.
Pete Heuer, president of county council, said raising the cumulative bridge fund tax rate would impact the county’s general fund, reassessment and health fund tax rates.
“This would have a big impact on county finances,” he said. “The commissioners haven’t discussed it (a bridge tax hike) with members of the council. This is irresponsible.”
County Engineer Joe Copeland said if there were more money in the bridge fund he could seek federal dollars for bridge replacement and repair. He said the federal government will provide 80% of the cost, but the county has to have 20% in matching funds.
“Without the matching funds, we can’t apply for federal funds,” Copeland said. “We could have had federal dollars for three or four more bridge projects.”
Previously, Copeland said he needs an average of $3.8 million in each of the next 20 years to maintain the county’s bridges.
Commissioner Mike Phipps said following the meeting that there has been no discussion about the future bridge tax rate.
“We’re simply following the statutory process of setting the rate as required by commissioners annually,” he said in a text message. “We’re conducting it publicly to allow maximum citizen public input.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.