ANDERSON — A decision on restarting the needle exchange program has been delayed by the Madison County Commissioners.
The needle exchange program was halted on June 5 awaiting approval by the commissioners, who tabled the request from Aspire Indiana Health in September and no vote was taken last week.
Legislation passed by the Indiana General Assembly to allow for the exchange programs is set to expire in July unless extended by lawmakers.
Commissioner John Richwine made a motion to extend the local program through July but it was not seconded by either Kelly Gaskill or Mike Phipps.
Gaskill told representatives from Aspire Indiana to come back in January.
Newly elected commissioner Darlene Likes will replace Phipps on the Board of County Commissioners in January.
“While the syringe program renewal failed to get a second during the commissioners' special meeting, the commissioners did not express concern over the program, as they had during the initial years of operation,” Barbara Scott, CEO of Aspire Indiana Health, said Monday. “It is hopeful that the commissioners, who suggested Aspire Indiana Health return to the regular January meeting, will approve the request to continue the program through July.”
Julie Foltz, director of infectious disease for Aspire, said even though the program has been discontinued, more than 4,500 syringes have been returned.
She said the infectious disease staff completed five waste cleanup programs around Anderson in places known for drug use and found no syringes.
“I know the program gets a bad rap,” Foltz said. “I wish we didn’t have this program, but it is making a difference.”
The local program operated by the Madison County Health Department started in 2015 and ended in August 2017 when the Madison County Council voted that no local tax dollars could be used for the program.
Aspire Indiana was approved to operate the program by the Commissioners in June 2018.
Foltz presented letters of support for the program in September from Gov. Eric Holcomb and Dr. Stephen Wright, the Madison County Health Officer.
Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana State Health Commissioner, said at the September commissioners meeting the exchange program is the keystone in the fight to stop the spread of hepatitis C and HIV.
“It has the ability and in a compassionate way to assist individuals,” she said of the program. "People in the harm reduction program are more likely to get treatment.”
Box said people in the program are motivated to return the used syringes, which results in fewer needles in the community.
Box said there are only eight counties in Indiana that have syringe exchange programs, compared to 45 in Kentucky.
Box said the program decreases the transmission of disease and lowers the chances of a first responder being stuck with a used needle.
