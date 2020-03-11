ANDERSON — The Madison County commissioners this week delayed action on a request by Arbor Homes to rezone 45 acres in Green Township.
No vote was taken on the rezoning request or a development fee until the commissioners receive a written copy of the agreement with the developer.
Arbor Homes, the developer for a planned 125-lot subdivision in Green Township, reportedly has agreed to make a payment to Madison County to offset public safety costs.
County Attorney Jonathan Hughes said Monday that Arbor Homes has agreed to pay a $750 development fee for each lot at the time that building permits are issued. That would be a maximum payment of $93,750 to the county for expected increases in the cost of fire and police protection.
Hughes said the payment would be made to Madison County and placed in a non-reverting fund.
Arbor Homes plans to develop a community for people over the age of 55.
The Madison County Planning Commission previously voted to make a favorable recommendation of the rezoning to the commissioners.
Planning Commission members discussed about the developer paying a fee upfront before property taxes were collected.
Commissioner Kelly Gaskill’s motion to approve the rezoning contingent on the written agreement on the development fee failed because of the lack of a second.
Commissioners Mike Phipps and John Richwine both said they wanted to see the written agreement for the fee payment before voting on the rezoning request.
Paul Munoz of Arbor Homes said the discussion was the result of a concern for police and fire protection in the area.
“We want to partner with the county,” he said. “The developers are willing to make a contribution for public safety.”
Green Township Trustee Greg Valentine said Wednesday that the township will receive $375 for fire protection and Madison County will get $375 for road maintenance.
He recommended a development fee of $1,000 per house, which was not accepted.
Valentine said Vernon Township in Hancock County charges Green Township $75 per year for fire protection for each house.
Valentine previously said when Summer Lake and Summer Brook subdivisions were built the developers agreed to pay $1,000 per acre to cover the fire protection costs.
The Arbor Homes development is located on West 1000 West, south of West 800 South. It is adjacent to three major subdivisions, two in Madison County and one in Hamilton County.
Arbor Homes intends to start construction in the spring of 2021. The subdivision will be provided water from Ingalls, sewer service from Fall Creek Regional Wastewater and fire protection from Vernon Township in Hancock County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.