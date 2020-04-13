ANDERSON — The emergency declaration as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic has been extended in Madison County through April 30.
County commissioners voted unanimously Monday to extend the stay-at-home and emergency declaration.
Because of the pandemic, the meeting was conducted online for the first time in the history of Madison County.
Stephenie Grimes, administrator with the Madison County Health Department, said the Indiana State Department of Health has been posting deaths for the county on the presumption that people have tested positive for the virus, in particular at Bethany Pointe Health Campus.
Grimes said there is a two- or three-day lag in what the state is reporting and what has been documented by the local health department.
She has had conversations with the state department about the discrepancy in numbers.
“It creates distrust in the community,” Grimes said. "We’re not hiding or covering up anything. We are using documented cases.”
Grimes said a couple of local businesses have received verbal and written warnings that they are not following guidelines for essential and nonessential businesses to remain open.
“We’re trying to enforce no casual shopping,” Grimes said.
She said the local hospitals are operating at 60% capacity.
“Both have surge plans for what is expected to hit in four or five days,” Grimes said.
County attorney Jonathan Hughes of Bose, McKinney & Evans, said the declaration allows the commissioners to end the emergency order prior to April 30.
The commissioners approved a contract for the rental of two portable morgues at a cost of $8,460.
PUBLIC HEARING ON RATE
In other business, the commissioners conducted a public hearing on the property tax rate for the county’s cumulative bridge fund at .359 cents per $100 of assessed value.
A decision was continued for two weeks to allow additional public comments.
The maximum property tax rate allowed by the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance is 10 cents per $100 of assessed value.
Commissioner Mike Phipps said the commissioners want to hear from the public if they want more money for bridge repair.
Pete Heuer, president of the Madison County Council, said raising the rate to 10 cents per $100 of assessed value would cost the county $2 million from the general operating fund.
Heuer said the council is opposed to any increase in the cumulative bridge fund.
County Engineer Joe Copeland said he needs an average of $3.8 million in each of the next 20 years to maintain the county’s bridges.
Commissioner John Richwine said the commissioners have attempted previously to raise the cumulative bridge fund, but this is not the year to increase the property tax rate.
