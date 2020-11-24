ANDERSON — Madison County employees will be allowed to use up to six sick days starting in January if they are unable to work because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Madison County commissioners voted Monday to allow employees to use the sick days if they are quarantined or have contracted the coronavirus.
This year, the commissioners voted to allow the county employees to use their 12 sick days, even if there were none available, should they be affected by COVID-19.
County attorney Jonathan Hughes said the Human Resources department made the request for employees to be eligible to use sick days if they came in contact with the coronavirus.
“Some people have used all 12 days,” Hughes said. “It’s unfortunate, but we don’t want people to come to work if they are sick.”
Hughes said there is a federal law that allows employees to receive 66% of their pay for up to 10 days if they miss work because of the coronavirus.
“The second option is to create your own option,” he said.
Hughes said the allowance of using up to six sick days to start 2021 will run through July 1.
He said sick days will not start to accumulate until July for those employees who used the sick days during the first six months of the year.
Commissioner John Richwine said sick days are meant to be used when a person is sick.
“We should allow them to use half of the 2021 sick days immediately,” he said. “We can reconsider the option next year.”
Kelly Gaskill, president of the Board of County Commissioners, agreed with the option, adding that the county doesn’t want people to come to work if they’re sick and concerned about not being paid.
In other business, Hughes said Madison County has sent to the state 13 requests for CARES Act funding in the total amount of $4.2 million allocated for coronavirus pandemic expenses.
He said the state has approved seven of the requests.
The commissioners approved a resolution to conduct a certificate sale in 2021 for properties where taxes have not been paid for several years.
The sale will be conducted online by SRI, but no date has been set.
Gaskill said 1,123 properties are eligible to be included in the sale.
The commissioners set a minimum bid for the properties and if sold the property taxes owed are waived.
