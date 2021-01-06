ANDERSON — With the change in the makeup of the Madison County Board of County Commissioners, the county has new legal counsel.
Commissioners John Richwine, Kelly Gaskill and recently elected Darlene Likens voted Monday to hire the Elwood-based law firm of Graham, Hopper, Farrer & Wilson to replace the Indianapolis firm of Bose McKinney & Evans.
Under the terms of the contract, attorney Jeff Graham will be paid $11,150 per month for all routine matters of the commissioners, Election Board, Drainage Board, Health Department and other county agencies.
The base fee for the year is $133,800. The Madison County Council has appropriated $150,000 to cover legal expenses this year.
For non-routine matters, Graham will be paid at a rate of $250 per hour.
The previous lineup of commissioners, which included Republican Mike Phipps, and members of the County Council were in a dispute for most of 2020 on the amount being paid to Bose McKinney & Evans.
The Indianapolis law firm was charging an hourly rate of $450 per hour.
The Elwood law firm was the county's attorney for several years before Bose McKinney & Evans was hired in 2019.
Appointments
The commissioners appointed Dan Dykes as county administrator, a position Dykes formerly held for six years. He resigned in 2019 and was replaced by Tim Westerfield.
Last year, the council eliminated the pay for the position to pay for legal costs but included the administrator's post in the 2021 budget.
Jessica Bastin has been hired as the full-time engineer for Madison County, starting in mid-January. She replaces Joe Copeland, who took the engineer's position in Henry County.
Joe Humphries was appointed as the property manager for the county, replacing Al Epperly, who resigned in 2020.
The commissioners reappointed the following people to administrative positions: Lisa Cannon, IT director; Scott Harless, superintendent of the Madison County Highway Department; Tom Ecker, director of the Madison County Emergency Management Agency; Brent Jensen, director of the Madison County Dispatch Center; and Beatrice Ramey, director of Human Resources.
Road projects
The Commissioners voted to approve two agreements with the Indiana Department of Transportation to receive $994,354 in Community Crossings matching funds for road projects this year.
The county will be using $356,782 for the replacement of the bridge on County Road 425 East over Killbuck Creek.
A total of $637,572 in state funding will be used to resurface Layton Road from Ind. 32 to County Road 400 South; Fairground Road from County Road 800 West to Ind. 37 near Elwood; and County Road 100 East from U.S. 36 to Ind. 38.
