ANDERSON — The implementation of vote centers in Madison County has hit a snag with the county commissioners.
County Attorney Jonathan Hughes said Monday that, in order for the process to be completed in time for the May 5 primary, the commissioners would have to approve a resolution by the state deadline of March 5 in support of the concept.
He said it may be necessary for the commissioners to schedule a special meeting.
Madison County Clerk Olivia Pratt said the 30-day public comment period ends Sunday and the Madison County Election Board was scheduled to meet on March 2 to approve the vote center plan.
Pratt said the commissioners would have to meet Monday so the county could order the necessary poll books on Tuesday.
Kelly Gaskill, president of the Board of County Commissioners, said if the county doesn’t go to vote centers it would be necessary to purchase additional equipment for the 2020 elections.
Gaskill asked why the Election Board didn’t bring a proposal to the public in November.
Pratt said the Election Board was working to finalize a plan before presenting it to the public and elected county officials.
Commissioner John Richwine made a motion to continue the meeting until 7 p.m. Monday to vote on the vote center plan and a contract to purchase the necessary equipment.
That motion died for the lack of a second.
“If there is no action taken, the vote centers won’t be in place for the primary election,” Pratt said. “I thought we were all on the same page last July. I don’t know what changed.”
Pratt said the county only purchased the new paper ballot machines for the 2019 municipal elections, which were contested only in the precincts in the cities and towns.
She said the county will now have to purchase additional machines for the countywide primary.
“We bought enough equipment for the anticipation of having vote centers this year,” Pratt said.
In November, the commissioners approved a 10-year lease with Star Bank in the amount of $976,995 to purchase the new paper ballot voting machines.
Following Monday’s meeting, Commissioner Mike Phipps said the commissioners wanted to wait until the 30-day public comment ended.
“We have to allow the process to continue,” he said. “I don’t know what the Election Board will decide.”
Noting the problems with the Democratic Party process in Iowa, Phipps said that implementing vote centers in a presidential year was not the best decision.
“There needs to be a test,” he said. “I’m concerned that we’re moving so quickly and we don’t know what issues will come up.”
Phipps said he supports vote centers but he thinks the county was implementing it in the wrong year.
“During a municipal election would be a perfect time to do a test,” he said. “We’re buying used poll books and new technology.”
The Election Board had hoped to have eight vote centers open the week before the primary for early voting and 28 vote centers operating on primary day.
The Election Board said vote centers would save the county $21,000 per year by not having to hire poll workers for 111 precincts.
