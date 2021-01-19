ANDERSON — The first step toward conducting a feasibility study for a new Madison County jail has been put in motion.
The Madison County Commissioners on Tuesday asked County Attorney Ashley Hopper to develop a request for proposals to be presented at the Jan. 29 meeting.
Commissioner John Richwine said the intent of the request for proposal is to determine the estimated cost and the best option available to the county.
He said the Madison County Council, which has indicated support for a feasability study, will then be asked to appropriate the funding.
Richwine said a 10-member committee will be appointed consisting of elected officials and three citizen members will review the proposals and make a recommendation to the commissioners.
Sheriff Scott Mellinger has been requesting the feasibility study for more than a year.
‘I was promised a feasibility study a year ago,” he said following the meeting. “Time is of the essence.”
Mellinger said it was important the committee gets input from elected officials and the local business community.
He previously indicated the county needs a jail with 500 beds at an estimated cost of $50 million, and the cost is increasing on an annual basis.
Mellinger told members of the Madison County Council last week that the current jail has critical infrastructure problems and the county is having to house inmates out of county.
“Right now we have an aging structure that is falling apart and there are not enough beds,” Mellinger said. “It will take at least one year to decide what the county needs and the cost.”
The previous Board of Commissioners last year delayed action on moving forward with a jail feasibility study until a county gift and ethics ordinance was adopted.
That ordinance proposed by former Commissioner Mike Phipps was approved in December with Commissioner Kelly Gaskill voting for the ordinance and Richwine casting the no vote.
That ordinance provided that any county employee or elected official could not receive any gifts that were valued at more than zero dollars.
That ordinance was repealed by Richwine and newly elected Commissioner Darlene Likens on Tuesday.
Gaskill voted against the repeal of the gift ordinance.
“I was hoping you would do something different?” she said before the vote. “What number would be a concern to you? One thousand dollars, 100 dollars?”
Richwine said he didn’t want to have to keep track of every meal county employees or elected officials received.
Likens, the former Madison County Clerk, said there has been no issue at this point in time.
“Is it okay for vendors to pay for trips?” Gaskill said. “There needs to be a line somewhere.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.