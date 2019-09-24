ANDERSON — The process to redraw county commissioners’ district lines in time for the 2020 election cycle is moving forward.
The Madison County commissioners on Monday passed through the first of two required readings an ordinance to establish the three districts based on population.
Attorney Jonathan Hughes of Bose McKinney & Evans said a consultant hired to redraw the maps is working to follow the proposal presented by Commissioner Mike Phipps in August.
Hughes said the new maps, as proposed by MS Consultants, would be based on population figures and not split a census tract.
The three districts would be aligned with a population within 1% of each other, he said.
Hughes said a map will be made available soon for public inspection at the Madison County Government Center.
The ordinance creating the new districts could be considered at any subsequent commissioners meeting.
Following the meeting, Phipps said redistricting has been on the agenda for several months and there has been public comment on the proposal.
“It has to be done a year before an election,” he said.
Phipps said no final vote will be taken until the map is placed in the courthouse for public inspection.
The commissioners would continue to have to reside in one of the three districts and be elected countywide.
As proposed, the new map will have Anderson Township in all three districts.
“I’m not concerned,” Phipps said when asked about the possibility of all three commissioners residing in Anderson Township.
“It’s a remote possibility,” he said in noting over the past 40 years very few commissioners have resided in Anderson Township.
If approved by the commissioners, the map will be forwarded to the Madison County Clerk’s Office within 30 days.
Hughes said he didn’t know if the Indiana State Election Board has to approve the new map and conduct a public hearing before the new districts are approved.
Indiana State Statute doesn’t require the commissioner districts be based on population.
As proposed, the new districts would have the following alignment:
• District 1 (presently the South District) would be comprised of all of Adams, Fall and Union townships and Anderson Ward 1, Ward 2 precincts 1 and 8 and Ward 3 precincts 1,2,8 and 9.
• District 2 (currently the Middle District) would consist of all of Green, Jackson and Stony Creek townships and Anderson Ward 2 precincts 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7; Ward 3 precincts 3, 4, 5, 6, 7; Ward 4 all precincts; and Ward 6 all precincts.
• District 3 (presently the North District, would be comprised of all of Boone, Duck Creek, Lafayette, Monroe, Pipe Creek, Richland and Van Buren townships; Anderson Township, precincts 1, 2 and 3; Anderson Ward 5 all precincts.
