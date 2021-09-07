ANDERSON – Madison County is taking the first steps on how to utilize $25.2 million through the American Rescue Plan.
Over the next two years the county will receive the federal funding that has specific guidelines for how to spend the money.
The Madison County commissioners Tuesday took under advisement a proposed ordinance that will provide an overall outline on how the $25.2 million will be spent.
Commissioner John Richwine said a vote on the ordinance would be delayed until the Sept. 21 meeting to allow for input from members of the Madison County Council and other elected officials.
County attorney Jeff Graham said the plan has to be adopted under the guidelines established by the federal government.
“It’s up to the commissioners and (county) council how to spend the funds,” he said.
Graham said the funds can be used to provide pay increases for county employees, expansion of broadband internet services, drainage and revenues lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said the federal guidelines allow the use of the funds to deal with a backlog of court cases as a result of the pandemic.
“It has put a strain on the court system,” Graham said of the pandemic. “It can include staffing up from the pre-pandemic levels to eliminate the case backlog.”
How the funds are used could impact future county budgets, he said, and the plan can be amended at any time.
“There are a lot of people hoping it will be considered in the near future,” Graham said of the required ordinance.
Andrew Hanna, chief deputy in the Madison County prosecutor’s office, said several offices are hoping to get some of the funding to hire additional staff.
“We went over a year with no jury trials,” he said. “We’re looking to hire additional prosecutors, public defenders and a court reporter to address the backlog.”
Hanna said the American Rescue Plan would cover the cost of the additional employees for two years.
He said it will take years to resolve the backlog of court cases.
Richwine said the county could also designate funds for local businesses that lost revenues during the pandemic.
Graham said that can be added in the future and Hamilton County has already started a review process for local businesses.
“The board might like to consider an amount to set aside,” Richwine said. “We’ll discuss that with the council. It might help the business community.”
