ANDERSON — In the first official actions by the newly comprised Madison County Board of County Commissioners, the proposed hazard pay for county employees was rescinded.
The commissioners Tuesday also passed through one of two required readings of an ordinance to rescind the gift ordinance passed in December.
Following the November election, Darlene Likens replaced Mike Phipps as a commissioner. On Tuesday, she voted with commissioner John Richwine on the two actions taken by the former board alignment last year.
Commissioner Kelly Gaskill voted no on both measures.
Gaskill and Phipps in December passed a resolution to provide all full-time county employees with a $2,000 bonus and part-time employees a $500 bonus for working during the coronavirus pandemic.
With the repeal of the proposed bonus, the new resolution establishes a Hazard Pay Committee to consist of Richwine, the president of the Madison County Council, the sheriff, the Emergency Management Agency director and the Human Resources director.
The hazard pay resolution noted the estimated cost of $1.5 million, the need for the county council to amend the 2021 salary ordinances and the uncertainty of CARES Act funding.
“The commissioners believe it is desirable to target any available funds to those employees which may have endured a particular hardship from the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic,” the resolution states.
Gaskill said when the previous bonus resolution was adopted it took all groups of employees under consideration.
“There are a lot of single-parent employees,” she said, “They don’t make the money of elected officials. I don’t feel we’re treating county employees right.”
In December, at the request of Phipps, the commissioners adopted a resolution setting an ethics and gift policy for Madison County that stated no official or employee could accept a gift in any amount.
Richwine and Likens voted to rescind the policy. The ordinance will have to be passed a second time on Jan. 19.
The repealing ordinance states it was unnecessary, cumbersome, impractical and expensive to enforce.
In voting no, Gaskill said the ordinance addressed more than just ethics and it could be amended to include a nominal amount.
“It leaves it wide open,” Gaskill said, noting that the county is expected to begin a feasibility study on construction of a new jail.
She said in the past people were paid to take an out-of-state trip to consider software.
“There should be a new version considered,” Gaskill said.
