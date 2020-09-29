ANDERSON — The Board of County Commissioners tabled all requests during its Monday meeting after attorney Jonathan Hughes, who attended via internet, signed off after saying he could no longer provide services without a contract.
The commissioners tabled a request to sign contracts for several offices, did not act on federal CARES funding and delayed extending the county’s syringe exchange program.
At the start of the meeting, Kelly Gaskill, president of the board, made a motion to approve paying an Indianapolis law firm $3,500 per month to attend and prepare for meetings.
Hughes said the $5,000 appropriated by the Madison County Council would not be enough to cover any litigation filed against the county.
“The commissioners could ask for money from the council or determine whether or not it needed legal counsel,” he said.
Gaskill’s motion to ratify a new contract with Bose McKinney & Evans at a rate of $5,000 per month through the end of the year didn’t receive a second from commissioners Mike Phipps or John Richwine.
Phipps said the council has not appropriated enough money.
“I do have concerns with the funding,” he said.
Following the meeting, Phipps said he didn’t know what will take place at future meetings without an attorney.
He said it was important that the County Council appropriate enough funding to have an attorney present at two meetings per month.
“It’s reckless,” Phipps said.
He explained the monthly amount for legal services was at first reduced from $12,500 to $10,000 per month by the council and the final decision appropriated $5,000.
“There are important decisions to be made,” Phipps said. “There are millions of dollars at stake.”
Richwine said Gaskill and Phipps created the problem when it comes to legal representation.
“I don’t think the county council will appropriate more money,” he said. “They (Gaskill, Phipps) have to find someone to represent the county.
“I thought this was all figured out,” Richwine said of the proposed contract with Bose McKinney & Evans.
He said the county doesn’t need an attorney to apply for the CARES Act funding, that only the signature of the commissioners is required.
All the items on the agenda were tabled for one month by a 2-to-1 vote, with Richwine voting no.
“We don’t have an attorney,” Gaskill said before the votes to table were recorded. “I don’t want to vote on a contract without an attorney.”
