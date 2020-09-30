ANDERSON — Supporters from across Indiana urged the Madison County Commissioners to renew the agreement to continue the needle exchange program.
But, because there was no county attorney attending the meeting because of a contract dispute with the commissioners, the request to renew the program operated by Aspire Indiana was tabled.
Julie Foltz, director of infectious diseases for Aspire, said the local program stopped operations in March because of the coronavirus pandemic and the program was halted on June 5 awaiting a renewal by the commissioners.
The local program operated by the Madison County Health Department started in 2015 and ended in August 2017 when the Madison County Council voted that no local tax dollars could be used for the program.
Aspire Indiana was approved by the commissioners to operate the program in June 2018.
Foltz presented letters of support for the program from Gov. Eric Holcomb and Dr. Stephen Wright, the Madison County Health Officer.
Foltz said there were 287 people enrolled in the syringe exchange program, which has a return rate of 89%.
Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said the exchange program is the keystone in the fight to stop the spread of hepatitis C and HIV.
“It has the ability and in a compassionate way to assist individuals,” she said of the program. ”People in the harm reduction program are more likely to get treatment.”
Box said people in the program are motivated to return the used syringes which results in fewer needles in the community.
She said hepatitis C can be treated at a cost of $30,000 to $84,000, and a liver transplant can cost up to $500,000.
The lifetime treatment for HIV is $380,000, Box said.
Box said there are only eight counties in Indiana that have syringe exchange programs compared to 45 in Kentucky.
“It helps get people into treatment,” she said. “The president wants to eliminate HIV by 2030, and the state is developing a plan for both hepatitis C and HIV.”
Box said the program decreases the transmission of disease and lowers the chances of a first responder being stuck with a used needle.
“It does not increase drug use,” she said. “This is the best practice for prevention and intervention.”
Mike Wallace, who is the former AIDS director for Indiana, thanked the commissioners for making Madison County one of the first in the state to have a syringe exchange program.
“The one purpose of the program is to save lives,” he said. “I hope you continue to support the program.”
Commissioner Mike Phipps noted the return rate has increased dramatically in the past two years.
Foltz said although the program is not currently operating there are people still returning syringes and coming to Aspire for services.
