ANDERSON — The Madison County Commissioners met for less than 15 minutes Wednesday, with the only action taken being the approval of claims and a motion for Jonathan Hughes with the Indianapolis law firm of Bose McKinney & Evans to continue with a pending lawsuit over the redistricting of commissioner boundaries.
During the brief meeting, the commissioners did not discuss signing a new contract for legal representation for the remainder of 2020.
A hearing is set for Oct. 29 in Hamilton County on the county’s request for Kevin Sipe and Wes Likens to pay $156,759 to Madison County to cover the legal costs from the lawsuit.
There was no consideration by the commissioners on the request from the Madison County Health Department and Madison County Emergency Management Agency to go forward with two projects.
Earlier this month, the Madison County Council agreed to appropriate $15,251 for the commissioners to hire legal representation for the remainder of the year.
Commissioner Mike Phipps has said the $3,500 per month is not sufficient to pay for legal counsel for the remainder of the year.
At the last commissioner meeting, every item was tabled because Kelly Gaskill, president of the Board of County Commissioners, said she wouldn’t consider voting on any item without the advice of an attorney.
A motion Gaskill made at the meeting to pay Bose McKinney & Evans $3,500 per month to attend one meeting failed to get a second.
The Madison County Emergency Management Agency and Coroner Danielle Dunnichay-Noone want to apply for up to $500,000 in federal CARES Act to construct a morgue.
The deadline for applying for up to $2.9 million in available federal funding is mid-December for reimbursement to the county.
Gaskill has declined to sign the necessary form without consulting with attorney Jonathan Hughes.
It was earlier expected that Bose McKinney & Evans would be paid $12,500 per month, but the funding was not approved by the county council.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.