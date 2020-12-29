ANDERSON – By a split vote the Madison County Commissioners have approved a $2,000 COVID-19 bonus for all full-time employees.
The commissioners voted Monday 2 to 1 to approve a resolution calling for the bonus with a $500 bonus included for part-time employees.
Commissioners Kelly Gaskill and Mike Phipps voted for passage of the resolution with Commissioner John Richwine casting the no vote.
Phipps said the cost of the full-time bonuses would be $1.3 million and $200,000 for the part-time employees.
To be eligible, employees have to be employed by the county as of Monday and worked for Madison County for a minimum of 30 days.
The Madison County Council would have to amend the 2021 salary ordinance and appropriate the funds.
The three commissioners, seven members of the County Council and Auditor Rick Gardner along with the circuit court judges would not receive the bonus.
Gardner said Tuesday there was no consultations with members of the County Council on the adoption of the resolution.
“I don’t know if the money is available,” he said. “CARES Act funds are still in the pipeline. There have been several projects that have been pre-approved and awaiting funding.”
Council vice-president Anthony Emery said Tuesday the idea of providing a bonus was never discussed with him.
“I feared this was going to happen when we received the CARES Act funding,” he said. “Those funds were meant to offset the shortage in the county’s operating balance. Where do you get $1.5 million?”
Emery said he would like to see the first responders get some sort of hazard pay, adding that a lot of county workers were allowed to work from home and were not exposed to the public.
Madison County was reimbursed approximately $1.5 million through the federal CARES Act to cover salaries for employees with the Sheriff’s Department, Emergency Management Agency, and health and highway departments.
Phipps said county employees tried hard to continue to provide services beneficial to taxpayers.
“It has been a team effort,” he said “There are still county employees on the front line and in harms way.”
Phipps said the county should consider additional compensation. The resolution formed a committee consisting of Gaskill, the president of the county council, representative of the Health Department and the Human Resources director to determine additional hazardous pay by the end of January.
Richwine asked why the resolution didn’t exclude all the elected officials.
Phipps said he excluded those elected officials noted because it would be self-serving since they would make the decision on the bonus.
“I don’t see why any elected official should be included,” Richwine said. “There are some folks that deserve more than $2,000.
Sheriff Scott Mellinger said he hoped the committee meetings were open to the public or in the least to the elected officials and department heads.
