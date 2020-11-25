ANDERSON — After almost a year delay, the Madison County commissioners have introduced a proposed ordinance to establish a policy on the receiving of gifts by county elected officials and employees.
The commissioners Monday voted 2-1 to introduce the ordinance, which could be acted upon in December.
Commissioners Kelly Gaskill and Mike Phipps cast the yes votes, with commissioner John Richwine voting no.
Richwine said Tuesday he is opposed to the ordinance because there is no clear outline of how the policy would be enforced.
“We don’t have a rampant problem,” he said of elected officials or employees accepting gifts.
Richwine said when elected officials attend a conference there are vendors that provide a meal.
He said accepting campaign donations from a potential vendor is acceptable but not the acceptance of a meal.
“Which is buying political influence?” Richwine said.
Last December, Phipps requested that county attorney Jonathan Hughes draft an ethics ordinance that would prohibit any elected official or county employee from receiving a gift in any amount.
Hughes said the ordinance was presented in the spring, with elected officials given time to comment on the proposal.
As written, the proposed ordinance defines a gift of anything greater than zero dollars.
It also prohibits a county official or employee from accepting food or drink and any gifts.
The commissioners can waive that provision if a request has been approved by the majority of the three member Board of County Commissioners in a public meeting.
The waiver request has to include the name of the official or employee; estimated value; the name of any person paying a portion of the cost and why acceptance is consistent with the public interest.
The proposal doesn’t prohibit the acceptance of campaign contributions.
Any violation would be considered a code violation with a penalty of up to $500 per day and up to $2,500 per day for additional violations.
Currently, there is no county policy prohibiting the acceptance of gifts.
