ANDERSON — The Madison County commissioners have rejected a recommendation for a year’s extension on the moratorium on large-scale solar energy projects.
Earlier this month, the Madison County Planning Commission voted unanimously to extend the moratorium on solar energy developments of larger than 50 acres through Jan. 7, 2021.
Instead, the commissioners on Monday voted 2-1 to extend the moratorium until July 6, 2020.
Commissioner Mike Phipps’ motion to extend the moratorium for an additional 180 days was seconded by Commissioner Kelly Gaskill.
Commissioner John Richwine cast the no vote stating he supported the Planning Commission’s recommendation for the longer extension.
The proposed change is now returned to the Madison County Planning Commission, which has 45 days to either approve or deny the recommendation. If approved, the 180-day extension will take effect; if rejected, it is returned to the commissioners for another vote.
The moratorium was put in place on July 10 for the county to consider changes to its 2017 solar energy ordinance.
The halt came after the Madison County Board of Zoning Appeals approved a special use for the proposed $110 million, 120-megawatt Lone Oak Solar Energy Center on 850 acres in northern Madison County.
The BZA approved the special use with the requirement that the setback for the placement of the solar panels had to be 500 feet from the property line of a nonparticipating property owner.
Prior to the vote, Phipps asked if the Lone Oak Solar Energy Center could request another expansion of the proposed project in northern Madison County.
Brad Newman, executive director of the Madison County Planning Commission, said another extension could not be sought.
Phipps asked if the county has heard from other potential solar energy developers.
Newman said there have been three telephone calls from potential developers.
When asked about the extension, Newman said he originally requested a moratorium of longer than six months to revise the county’s solar energy ordinance.
“I requested an additional six months, but the Plan Commission wanted to extend the moratorium for one year,” Newman said.
Newman said he has been reviewing existing solar energy ordinances in other Indiana counties and other states. He has also been talking with proponents and opponents of solar energy as the county’s solar energy ordinance is being revised.
