ANDERSON — With limited funds to pay for an attorney through the remainder of the year, the Madison County Commissioners will be meeting once a month instead of twice.
The Madison County Council denied a request from Kelly Gaskill, president of the Board of County Commissioners, to transfer $50,000 from Group Insurance to attorney fees.
Council President Pete Heuer said a resolution passed by the council requires the Commissioners to meet with a council committee to discuss the needed funds to pay an attorney.
Gaskill on Wednesday said she requested the funds to pay the Indianapolis law firm of Bose McKinney & Evans through the remainder of 2020.
“I have to meet with a committee,” she said. “I have communicated and will speak with the committee.”
Gaskill said she was being treated differently by the county council than other elected officials and department heads, noting that all other transfer requests were approved by the council.
In August, the council approved $25,000 to pay for the county’s legal representation.
Commissioner Mike Phipps said the Commissioners are required to meet a minimum of once a month.
Attorney Jonathan Hughes said he was willing to do two meetings a month and general business for the county.
He said the $5,000 per month would not cover any pending litigation against Madison County.
“One meeting would save you money,” Hughes said. “It’s your decision whether or not to retain Bose McKinney & Evans as your legal counsel.”
Phipps made a motion that was approved for Gaskill to renegotiate the contract for $5,000 per month with Bose McKinney & Evans.
The current contract provides for Bose McKinney & Evans to be paid at the rate of $12,500 per month, not including expenses for pending or threatened litigation.
