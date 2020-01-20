ANDERSON — The Madison County Council tabled a request from the county commissioners Tuesday for a 20.8% pay increase for the human resources/risk manager and county administrator.
Councilwoman Lisa Hobbs said the Personnel Committee decided to forward the request to the full council for consideration.
Kelly Gaskill, president of the Madison County Board of County Commissioners, said the request was for new money.
Beatrice Ramey has been the human resources/risk manager since 2018 and Tim Westerfield has been county administrator since 2019.
Both positions currently are paid $47,951 per year. The salaries for the two positions were increased in 2016 by 11.8% for the human resources director and 4.4% for the administrator.
Hobbs said the county’s consultant said the mid-point salary for the human resources director is $57,946 and the range was $53,969 to $66,300.
She said the mid-point for the administrator’s salary is $71,247 and the range is $56,395 to $88.060.
Councilman Fred Reese made the motion to continue the discussion because the proposed increase for the human resources position is not high enough.
“She’s basically doing two jobs,” Reese said. “What they are asking for is not what she should be making.”
Gaskill said one position in the Human Resources Department was eliminated.
Councilman Anthony Emery asked Gaskill to find the $20,000 being requested from the commissioners’ 2020 budget.
Sick Day payout
For a second time, the County Council is seeking to revise the policy on accrued sick pay for employees.
The council approved a new appropriation from the general fund in the amount of $34,560 for a 30-year employee in the Adult Probation Department who retired.
Two years ago, the council asked for a revision in the policy as it was faced with a potential unsecured liability of $2.2 million in accrued sick pay by employees.
“We passed a resolution for the commissioners to address this issue,” Councilman Anthony Emery said of the previous request.
“This is an unfunded liability,” he said. “Moving forward we have to address this issue.”
Emery said either the commissioners have to change the employee handbook or the council has to stop paying the requests.
He said any change in the policy would have no impact on the people currently employed by Madison County.
Emery said the payout should be capped at $5,000 for new employees.
Councilman Steve Sumner said it was simply a matter of changing the policy for new employees.
Gaskill said the commissioners have talked about changing the policy.
County employees receive 12 paid sick days each year and are allowed to bank up to 120 sick days. When an employee retires or leaves employment with the county they are entitled to receive pay for the unused sick days.
The council’s Personnel Committee voted to recommend changing the policy for anyone hired after Jan. 1, 2018.
The recommendation was to reduce the maximum number of sick days to nine. Employees with between 10 and 20 years of employment would be limited to a payment of $2,500 and employees with more than 20 years could receive a maximum of $5,000.
