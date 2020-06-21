ANDERSON — Madison County commissioners want to borrow money from the county’s health insurance fund to pay legal costs, but the county auditor says the insurance budget is already short for the year.
The ongoing discussions between the executive and fiscal branches of Madison County government over legal fees remain unresolved.
Earlier this month the Madison County Council denied a request for an additional appropriation of $171,515 by the commissioners to pay the Indianapolis law firm of Bose McKinney & Evans for legal representation of the county.
If the new appropriation had been approved the county would have spent approximately $300,000 on attorney fees for the first five months of the year.
Kelly Gaskill, president of the Board of County Commissioners, said following that action and restated again on Monday that without an attorney present there would be no business conducted.
Gaskill sent an email to County Auditor Rick Gardner and the council members suggesting a $275,000 transfer from the Group Health Insurance budget line to pay the amount owed to Bose McKinney & Evans and to cover the costs for the remainder of the year.
In the email, Gaskill requested a special meeting of the council to consider the transfer request and then call a special meeting of the Board of Commissioners to approve the transfer.
Pete Heuer, president of the Madison County Council, said Thursday a special meeting is not necessary.
“The only item up for discussion is the additional appropriation for the legal fees,” he said. “It’s not a request for $171,000, it is actually for $275,000.”
Heuer said at the June meeting members of the council were provided with a lot of information and he wanted to allow time for the members to review the submitted information.
“The question of an attorney is totally up to them,” he said. “You don’t need an attorney to pay claims.”
The commissioners failed to act on Monday to approve the payment of claims submitted by all county offices and departments, leaving the bills unpaid.
Heuer said he has asked the Auditor’s Office to figure out a way to pay Bose McKinney & Evans from the money already approved for 2020 in the commissioners budget.
Under the terms of the commissioners' contract with Bose McKinney & Evans, there is a base monthly rate of $12,500.
An additional $104,000, as proposed for legal fees, would cover the base rate for the remainder of 2020.
Gardner said Thursday that the Group Health Insurance budget is already short $800,000 for the year.
“There was a transfer of $400,000 in December,” he said. “I’m not sure the commissioners know they are short $800,000.”
Gardner said a transfer from Group Health Insurance fund could raise the rates paid by county employees.
He said the commissioners deposit $400,000 per month into the fund and the employee’s share is deposited every two weeks to pay health insurance claims.
Gardner said the Group Health Insurance account should have $4.8 million annually, but currently will have a balance of $4 million.
“There is no room to take money from group insurance,” he said.
Gardner said there is $1.9 million in a reserve fund for health insurance claims, but it will be reduced by $800,000 this year.
