ANDERSON — After two failed attempts at meeting, a special committee of the Anderson City Council began discussing possible policy changes to the local police department.
The committee members met Tuesday by Zoom to discuss an ordinance and resolution being considered by the City Council that was requested by local resident Lindsay Brown.
Committee members were informed Anderson Police Police Department Chief Jake Brown is looking at potential policy changes.
Council President Lance Stephenson said the issue of the legality of the ordinance has been raised by the administration of Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr.
Brown said he did some research into the legality question and said it is a matter of interpretation.
“Regardless of it being legal or illegal, across Indiana communities are looking at police reform,” he said. “How can the community, police department and mayor make this happen in Anderson?
“We can figure out how to bring police reform to Anderson,” Brown said of the special committee.
City attorney Paul Podlejski said there are areas of the law where a city can have stricter requirements, but not in the areas conferred on the Board of Public Safety.
Mike Anderson, president of the Anderson Fraternal Order of Police, said their attorney’s position is the proposed ordinance would be a violation of the state statute.
The Fraternal Order of Police is opposed to the passage of the ordinance, he said.
Committee member Tom Tijerina asked how the committee can bring more transparency and accountability to the police department.
Anderson said the police union is planning to meet with civic organizations to improve communications with the citizens of Madison County.
Podlejski said Chief Brown is looking at making changes to the Anderson department’s policies.
“He’s looking at policies that may need to be changed,” he said.
Councilman Jon Bell, a retired Anderson police officer, said the council and community want to get reform done.
“But it does not need to be done through an ordinance, which is illegal,” he said. “We have to look at different avenues.”
Committee member David Lehr said the ordinance as written is not legal by state statute and city ordinance, which gives the administration of the police and fire departments to the Board of Public Safety.
He said change has taken place by the decision by Mayor Broderick and Chief Brown to ban the use of chokeholds.
The City Council is considering the resolution and ordinance that would restrict arrest procedures by officers, require body and in-car cameras and outline disciplinary measures.
The proposed ordinance was passed through one of the three required readings last month and the companion resolution was tabled by the council.
The resolution asks the administration to create a database accessible by the public of use-of-force incidents; implement diverse hiring practices for all city departments; and reestablish and fund the Social Status of Black Males Committee.
Podlejski and assistant city attorney Tim Lanane provided the council and committee members a document stating the proposed legislation violates Indiana law and would be invalid.
According to the memo, legislation adopted by the Indiana General Assembly states the Anderson Board of Public Safety shall administer the police and fire departments.
It states the Safety Board may adopt rules for the governing and discipline of the police and fire departments and adopt general and special orders for both departments.
