ANDERSON — The Anderson City Council could consider a new resolution to address reforms within the Anderson Police Department.
A resolution and ordinance were introduced at the council’s July meeting with the resolution being tabled and the ordinance passing through one of three required readings.
On Wednesday, the special committee appointed by Council President Lance Stephenson appeared to be ready to have the proposed ordinance withdrawn.
Committee member David Lehr recommended a resolution to include as police department policy that the use of deadly force can only be used when the officer is in eminent danger of death or bodily injury.
“Provide officers with the latitude to defend themselves or a citizen,” Lehr said.
He said the proposed ordinance should be withdrawn based on City Attorney Paul Podlejski’s opinion that it would be illegal under state law.
The resolution also addresses arrest protocol that would prohibit an officer from placing a knee on a suspect’s back and no-knock procedures.
Local resident Lindsay Brown, who requested adoption of the resolution and the ordinance, agreed that the ordinance should be withdrawn and the resolution introduced.
“I’m in agreement,” Brown said. “This is a beginning phase. This is a great step forward to get something accomplished.”
Councilman Jon Bell, a retired city police officer, said the proposed amended resolution could be considered by the full council at the September meeting to allow council attorney Rosemary Khoury to draft the document.
The City Council meets at 7 p.m. Thursday in a virtual session via Zoom.
At the first meeting of the special committee, concerns were raised about the legality of the ordinance.
In a memo sent to council and committee members, Podlejski said the proposed legislation violates Indiana law and would be invalid.
The memo spells out that legislation adopted by the Indiana General Assembly states the Anderson Board of Public Safety shall administer the police and fire departments.
It states the Safety Board may adopt rules for the governing and discipline of the police and fire departments and adopt the general and special orders for both departments.
The City Council is considering police reform that would restrict arrest procedures by officers, require body and in-car cameras and outline disciplinary measures.
Brown said he wants the resolution to focus on requests by the council to Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. to allow the Civilian Review Board to hear complaints of excessive force used by police officers and the capability of making a recommendation to the Board of Public Safety.
The resolution also requests the administration to create a database accessible by the public of use-of-force incidents; implement diverse hiring practices for all city departments; and reestablish and fund the Social Status of Black Males Committee.
