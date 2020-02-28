ANDERSON — Keep calm and wash your hands.
That’s the advice from local officials as Indiana prepares for the possibility that the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, could show up here.
Good news is the best defense against the virus are things you should already be doing to combat the flu and common cold.
“I think a lot of people think that COVID or coronavirus is influenza, it’s not, it’s two different viruses and the current virus is the one that’s responsible for the common cold,” said Stephenie Grimes, Madison County Health Department administrator.
“It’s just the way you protect yourself from cold or flue, it is wash your hands and stay home if you’re sick.”
Recommendations from the CDC include washing your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds, if soap isn’t available you can use a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol, stay home when you’re sick, cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue then promptly dispose of it, disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces, avoid close contact with people who are sick and avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
Medical masks are only recommended for people who are sick or people caring for someone who is.
The health department will be holding a meeting with all the community stakeholders that will be involved in the response or could be affected. That includes hospitals, first responders, emergency management, elected officials and schools.
“We just need to do an up-to-date briefing and talk about how we are going to respond as a county as a collected effort and not individually,” said Grimes.
The Health Department will also be updating their website with information about COVID-19.
Liberty Christian School Superintendent Jay McCurry penned a letter to parents this week informing them about the virus.
“I just want to get out in front of it and let our families know that we’re on it, we’re watching it,” said McCurry.
With a vaccine months away if their is an outbreak in Madison County limiting contact will be a key part of controlling it.
“It’s important to keep people away from each other,” said Grimes. “That’s the way to stop it.”
That means employers should be considering plans to allow employees to work from home and schools should be ready to implement e-learning days.
When Liberty Christian was hit with a flu outbreak two years ago 20% of students were out sick. At that time the school used two e-learning days.
After two days the school cut their absentees to about 10% said McCurry.
“As a Christian school we certainly believe in the power of prayer, but I also believe in a can of Lysol and taking Vitamin C,” said McCurry.
Community Health Network is asking all visitors to their emergency rooms about their travel, and the same with all patients to their MedChecks with upper respiratory illness according to statement released by Community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.