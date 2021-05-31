ALEXANDRIA — Wearing the green jacket that was issued to him when he joined the U.S. Army in 1962, Glen Pate helped Larry Hobbs, a veteran of the National Guard, lift the wreath and place it in front of the memorial that rises up from the veterans plaza at the Parkview and IOOF cemeteries.
“I wouldn’t take a million dollars for the experience I had in the National Guard,” said Hobbs, who drove up with Pate in a gold cart decorated with a National Guard banner bought by his wife.
Earlier in the morning, hundreds of people lined up along Anderson Street in Elwood and about 50 people gathered outside American Legion Post 216 in Middletown to remember those who gave their lives because of duty, honor and country.
They were among many Memorial Day remembrances hosted by municipalities and veterans organizations throughout Madison and surrounding counties, the state and the nation. Those events included playing the songs of each branch of the military, poems and speeches.
“This day is celebrated for the men and women who sacrificed their lives so we could be here today,” said Monroe Township Trustee Amie Hood, whose office maintains the cemeteries.
Al Meeley thought he and his family were just coming to see the parade from Alexandria’s community center to the cemeteries, but when he arrived in his 1954 Chevy, he was asked to join the procession.
“I have a long family history of veterans,” he said. “We’re all about the men and women who gave their lives for what we have today.” Meeley is a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving from 1992 to 1992 at Mannheim, Germany, and Fort Lewis in Washington State.
Jacob and Schuylar Van Ness came over from Elwood after the parade there with their three children to line up with dozens of others to see Meeley's car, the Owens Memorial Services vintage hearse and the Madison County Sheriff's Department’s vintage patrol car.
“We wanted to bring the kids to more than one parade,” Schuyler Van Ness said. “We like teaching them about the whole reason we have Memorial Day. We have a lot of older family members who were in some kind of service.”
