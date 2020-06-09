ANDERSON — Several local communities could shortly be receiving a share of a proposed $1.4 million distribution of food and beverage tax revenues.
The Madison County Council of Governments is preparing to recommend to the Madison County Council in July to distribute the funds to eight local communities.
The requests for the distribution total $1,379,107 and there is currently $915,924 in the fund.
The city of Anderson receives 60% of the revenues generated by the food and beverage tax and the remaining 40% is made available to other communities in Madison County through a grant program.
Jerry Bridges, executive director of the Council of Governments, said as future funds are received from the 1% food and beverage tax they will be distributed to the local communities.
Bridges said in the past the council has approved funding for projects when the entire amount was not available and, as revenues were received, they were distributed to the respective communities.
The city of Elwood is requesting $300,000 for the construction of a downtown park in honor of military veterans.
Elwood Mayor Todd Jones said Monday the proposed park would be located northeast of the city building on property recently obtained by the city.
“The plan is to construct a Veterans Park,” he said. “”All military branches will be represented and people can purchase paving bricks to honor their family members that served in the armed forces.”
Jones said a monument would be constructed in the center of the park with the emblems of all the branches of the military on display. He said the community would also like to purchase decommissioned military equipment to be placed at the park.
The city's plan is to open the park in 2021.
Alexandria has requested $33,000 for repairs at the police department facility.
The town of Pendleton is requesting $250,000 for a façade program for local businesses to upgrade the exteriors of their buildings.
The town of Chesterfield is requesting $187,500 for improvements to County Road 67. Clerk/Treasurer Debbie Dunham said the food and beverage tax revenues and an additional $100,000 from the town will be used as matching funds through the Indiana Community Crossings program.
She said the plan is to repave old Indiana 67, which was turned over to the town by Madison County in the 1990s, from Interstate 69 to just south of Water Street.
“The road is in dire need because of the work that was done on the interstate and routed along that road,” Dunham said.
The town of Edgewood has requested $175,000 from the distribution for the remodeling of the new town hall and $100,000 for stormwater and drainage work.
Frankton is seeking $81,545 to replace the aerator and blower at the water treatment plant and to upgrade fire hydrants.
The Council of Governments is requesting $174,062 for matching funds for the TRAM (Transportation for Rural Areas of Madison County) program; $50,000 for operating funds for the Corporation for Economic Development and $50,000 for a GIS system.
The town of Markleville is requesting $28,000 to be used as matching funds for the Indiana Community Crossings program, and Summitville is seeking $50,000 for a drainage project at the library.
