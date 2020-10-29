ANDERSON — While the safest course during a pandemic is to just stay home, if you want to hand out treats or take your kids trick-or-treating, the Madison County Health Department and the CDC have some tips to help you manage your risk.
“Have ready-made treat bags to be handed to the kiddos that can be available outdoors, in the driveway, as opposed to all of them digging in a bowl of candy at several neighbors’ doors,” said Stephenie Grimes, administrator of the Madison County Health Department.
The city of Anderson adopted that strategy for the Anderson Police Department’s annual Halloween week event Wednesday, making the occasion drive-thru and handing out treat bags.
Trick-or-treaters should wear cloth face masks. A costume mask doesn’t substitute for a cloth mask, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials. They also recommend not wearing a costume mask over a cloth mask since it may make it too difficult to breathe.
Maintain social distance by only being in a group with people from your household and keep 6 feet away from other groups.
Homeowners can signal whether they want to participate or not with their porch light. Turn it on as a sign you are handing out treats; leave it off if not. Wash hands before handling treats.
Here are the hours set by local cities and towns for trick-or-treating on Saturday.
Alexandria: 6 to 8 p.m.
Anderson: 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Chesterfield: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Daleville: 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Elwood: 5 to 9 p.m.
Frankton: 6 to 9 p.m.
Ingalls: 6 to 9 p.m.
Lapel: 5 to 8 p.m.
Middletown: 4 to 7 p.m.
Pendleton: 6 to 9 p.m.
Summitville: 6 to 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.