Tourney to help bikers’ families
ANDERSON — Madison County Biker Died Here will host its first “Buck Shot” golf tournament Sunday, Sept. 12, at The Edge.
Registration begins at 8 a.m., with tee time, 9 a.m. Cost is $60 per player, and teams need four players. Price includes greens, golf cart and lunch.
There will be a 50/50 raffle and silent auction. Prizes will be given for closest to the pin and longest drive. Mulligans are available, and the tournament is a best ball one.
The tournament is a fundraiser for the nonprofit Madison County Biker Died Here. The group helps the families of bikers who’ve died in motorcycle accidents in the county.
The Edge is at 519 Golf Club Road.
To register, call Amy McConnell at 765-610-6091.
The Herald Bulletin
