Coroner seeking family of deceased
The Madison County Coroner’s Office is seeking help to locate any relatives for Donald L. Wallace, 81, of Anderson, who was found deceased on Feb. 27, at his residence.
His date of birth is April 7, 1938.
Anyone with information can contact the Madison County Coroner at 765-425-9481.
TM Support Group sets meeting
PENDLETON — The Facial Pain Association Trigeminal Neuralgia Support Group of Central Indiana will be having a Care & Share meeting at the Trinity Life Center, 5900 Ind. 13S, Pendleton, at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7.
This meeting will teach participants about trigeminal neuralgia and facial pain through the experiences of others and is a good outlet to talk about your pain with people who understand what the pain is like.
Recycled Art Show at Gallery 119
PENDLETON — Recycled art is creative work that is made from discarded materials that once had another purpose. Visit the Pendleton Artists Society’s Gallery 119 and see our artists’ creations made from recycled materials.
The show will begin on First Friday, March 6, from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
Stephanie Cochran will be judge for the event. The public is invited to vote for their favorite artwork for a People’s Choice Award during the event.
The show will continue during regular business hours through April 1, Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Gallery 119, 119 W. State St.
