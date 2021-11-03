AHS Class of ’65 sets ladies lunch
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of 1965 Ladies will have its next luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3.
The meal will be at Blaze Brew Pub (formerly Shout’s), 1920 E. 53rd St.
The group meets the first Wednesday of each month at different locations.
Candy buyback for service members
ANDERSON — Dr. Gregg Horstmeyer’s office will collect candy and handwritten thank you letters for deployed service members, veterans and first responders through Thursday.
Children may bring unopened candy to his office, have it weighed and get $1 per pound of candy. There’s a 5-pound limit per family.
His office is at 2038 Broadway.
Salmon patty meal at Frankton Legion
FRANKTON — The American Legion Auxiliary will serve a salmon patty dinner at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3.
The $7 meal also includes macaroni and cheese and slaw. An additional patty will be $2 more.
You can also purchase two Sloppy Joe’s with macaroni and cheese and slaw for $7.
Desserts will be pumpkin pie or strawberry cheesecake for $3 each.
Carry-outs are available by calling 765-754-3311.
Bingo will be from 6 to 8 p.m. The post is at 116 N. Washington St.
K of C fish fry to be this Friday
ANDERSON — The Knights of Columbus #563 will have a fish fry from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5.
Prices are $12 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under. Carry-outs are available. The meal will be at Columbian Hall, 1225 Main St.
Information: 765-274-5311.
Bowling will help annual Toy Drive
ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria Toy Drive’s annual fundraiser will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at Norwood Bowl.
Teams of four or five are $100; lane sponsors are $50. Music, pizza and soft drink provided as well as a 50/50 and raffles.
They are now accepting raffles for the auction.
Contact Terri Brenner, 765-623-1976, or Kurtis Swegman, 317-833-3407, for sign-ups and information.
The bowling alley is at 121 Grant St.
Trade kids’ items for a hot dog meal
ANDERSON — Southpark Tavern will host Customer Appreciation Day from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7.
Bring a donation of a new toy, gloves, hat or coat and get a hot dog, chips, side and drink.
All donations will go to benefit Madison County children.
The tavern’s at 421 E. 32nd St.
