Diaper pantry set for this Thursday
FRANKTON — Frankton First United Methodist Church will host a diaper pantry from 10 a.m. to noon and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
You must show ID. Visitors will get disposal diapers and wipes (one package of diapers per child). There is a limit of one visit per month.
The diaper pantry is at the same times on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month. The church is at 109 S. Eighth St.
AU student films in an area festival
ANDERSON — Two Anderson University student films are coming to the big screen at local film festivals. Upcoming will be Hobnobben Film Festival in Fort Wayne from Oct. 15-17.
“Brown Sugar” was nominated for a student Emmy this past spring. It has been selected to screen at the Victory International Film Festival in Evansville and Hobnobben Film Festival. “Brown Sugar” will screen at 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, at Hobnobben.
Oluwanifemi Adejumobi, Alphonso Blackwell III, ’20, and Leo Marerro created the documentary.
“Death’s Client” was selected for both Victory and Hobnobben. The film will be screened at 8:45 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at Hobnobben.
Rebecca Gregg, ’22, directed it; Roger Gibson, ’22, was the write; Jacey (Crawford) Williams, ’21, was the producer; Connor Carr, ’22, directed the photography; and Sky Cramer, ’23, edited it. AU student Brady Day co-starred.
Food distribution in Elwood, Muncie
MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank announces the following Food Distribution Tailgate events.
Madison County
• 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19: Callaway Park, 902 Callaway Drive, Elwood.
Delaware County
• 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 21: Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave., Muncie.
Distribution is while supplies last. All are welcome, regardless of home county or reason for need. No IDs or proof of address or income is required.
Church blood drive in need of donors
ANDERSON — Madison Park Church of God, will host a blood drive from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18.
The church is at 6607 Providence Drive.
The American Red Cross continues to experience an emergency blood shortage that has caused the blood supply to drop to the lowest post-summer level in at least six years.
With less than a day’s supply of certain blood types in recent weeks, the Red Cross asks donors of all blood types — especially type O — to make an appointment to give blood as soon as possible to ensure patients can receive the lifesaving transfusions they rely on.
Appointments may be made by using the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Storyteller appears at Anderson library
ANDERSON — The Anderson Public Library will host storyteller Gary Randolph from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, in the Chief Anderson Room.
Randolph weaves together a mix of stories, songs, poems and jokes that can transport audiences into another time and place.
Travel through Scotland and meet its charming people. Take a dive into Scottish cultures with stories of Robert the Bruce, a straw doll that brings bad luck and an enchanted fairy flag. Add in some Robert Burns poems, Scottish love songs, and the tale of a brawl at a Scottish wedding.
The public is invited to attend this free event at the library, 111 E. 12th St.
Information: 765-641-2456.
AHS Class of ’56 sets October lunch
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of 1956 will hold its monthly luncheon at noon Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 1925 Pub, Grandview Golf Course, Anderson.
All class members and guests are invited.
Ball State creates contemplation site
MUNCIE — Ball State has established a nonsectarian Contemplation Space in Bracken Library. It is designed for quiet personal contemplation, reflection, meditation, prayer and relaxation.
There are a few guidelines for using the space. Anyone interested in spending time in the Contemplation Space may want to review these guidelines first. As a reminder, face masks are required to be worn indoors on campus.
