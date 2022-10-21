Aladdin Lamps on display Saturday
ANDERSON — The Museum of Madison County History will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.
The National Association of Aladdin Lamp Collectors have constructed an exhibit of Aladdin lamps as part of the upcoming bicentennial display at the museum.
Members of the Aladdin club also will be attending their Mid-East Meet Lamp Show and Sale at Anderson Public Library during the same hours; that show is also open to the public.
The Madison County Historical Society is at 11 W. 11th St.; Anderson Public Library is at 111 E. 12th St.
Harvest Party set at church Saturday
MARKLEVILLE — North Christian Church will host a Harvest Party from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.
The event is geared toward toddlers through sixth graders. There will be a bounce house, games and food.
Volunteers are needed. Contact Laura Wells at 765-860-4799 to help.
The church is at 32 State St.
Friends of APL plans Saturday sale
ANDERSON — The Friends of the Anderson Public Library will have a special sale from noon to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.
All books will be 25 cents each except informational books, which are priced as marked.
Everyone is welcome; no library card is needed to attend.
Food distribution Oct. 27 in Muncie
MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank will host a Tailgate Food Distribution at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave.
Distribution is while supplies last. All people are welcome, regardless of home county or reason for need. No IDs, proof of address or income required.
Information: CureHunger.org.
Impact Center sets a Trunk or Treat
ANDERSON — Candy Land Caravan Trunk or Treat will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at Anderson Impact Center.
Free candy will be handed out while it lasts. The event is recommended for youths 12 and under.
The center’s at 630 Nichol Ave.
Visitors Bureau’s trick-or-treat event
ANDERSON — Trick-or-Treat Drive-Up will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, while supplies last at Anderson Madison County Visitors Bureau.
The bureau’s at 6335 S. Scatterfield Road.
Victoria Guild plans Edge holiday event
ANDERSON — The Victoria Guild of Ascension St. Vincent Anderson will host Christmas Corner Nutcracker Sweets from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.
Highlights include:
• Holiday shopping with more than 20 vendors
• Victoria Guild Gift Shop
• Special luncheon from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Donate to win prizes
• Sugarplum Baker bake sale
The event will be at The Edge, 519 Golf Club Road.
The Herald Bulletin