ANDERSON — A newly formed coalition of community groups was critical of Anderson’s leadership and wants a role in how the American Rescue Plan funds are distributed.
Although Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said he would schedule two public meetings to receive input on how the American Rescue Plan funds are spent, none had been set as of Thursday.
Kellie Kelley told members of the Anderson City Council on Thursday that six organizations have formed the Anderson Community Coalition.
“We want to know the plan for recovery and renewal of Anderson,” she said. “Our focus is on the $23 million the city received through the American Rescue Plan.”
Kelley said during a community meeting in December that the five biggest concerns of those in attendance was rental and mortgage assistance, homelessness, social services, food insecurity and youth and senior programs.
“The leadership is not concerned about the community,” she said. “We need to help ourselves and speak out.”
Marilyn Collier, founder of the Gathering of Queens, asked council members their role in caring for the citizens of Anderson.
“How and when are you going to help?” she asked. “The citizens are suffering. Answer with positive, caring and healing action.”
The coalition wanted to know when there would be community meetings about distribution of American Rescue Plan funds.
Coalition members also wanted to know how information would be shared and if committees would be formed to review proposed expenditures.
Resident Annie Wood Bell said there should be an equitable distribution of the funds with an emphasis on the protected class that has been affected the most by COVID-19.
Bell said $9 million of the $23 million the city received is proposed for infrastructure improvements to the water system and only $3.1 million to housing assistance.
She said funds should be allocated to affordable housing and emergency shelters; improve transportation by extending the hours of operation and routes of the City of Anderson Transit System; provide utility assistance; and increase access to mental health providers.
Councilman Jon Bell said a committee including Council President Rebecca Crumes and Councilman Ollie H. Dixon is working on scheduling two meetings to get community input on the use of the federal dollars.
Bell said there would be a need to upgrade technology to conduct the meetings in the auditorium of Anderson City Building.
In earlier, business, Councilwoman Crumes, D-at large, was elected by consent as president of the council for 2022; Councilman Rick Muir, D-at large, will serve as president pro tem.
