ANDERSON – A state strike force has been requested to return to the Madison County Community Corrections in Anderson after 13 of the 32 offenders tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Mason Brizendine, MCCC executive director, said Monday the recreation room is being used to house offenders who have tested positive. Brizendine said there are nine offenders still at the work release center.
Madison County Health Department Administrator Stephenie Grimes said the state task force was in the county corrections buildings on Wednesday and the positive tests were reported starting on Friday.
“That was 11 of the 17 positive tests we had over the weekend,” she said.
Grimes said those are included in the county’s total of positive cases that have been reported.
Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger said MCCC officials are trying to get the offenders released and he is concerned they could be moved to the jail.
Mellinger said 79 offenders are currently in quarantine at the jail, which is prohibiting the use of five cell blocks.
The county health department reported two new deaths Monday, bringing the county’s total to 60.
In addition, Grimes said, there were three new positive tests for the coronavirus, putting the total number of confirmed cases at 516.
The Indiana State Department of Health is giving slightly different numbers because of a lag time in the reporting. The state is showing 2,621 county residents have been tested statewide.
Grimes said 43 of the 60 deaths in Madison County have been in long-term care facilities and three were reported from the Pendleton Correctional Facility.
Health department records show that 28 people have died at the Bethany Pointe Health Campus, seven at Summit Health & Living, four at Providence, three at CrownPointe and one at Fall Creek Retirement Village.
Grimes said the three new positive cases in the county was an encouraging sign as more people are being tested.
STATEWIDE NUMBERS
Statewide, 24,627 Hoosiers have now tested positive for the coronavirus, an increase of 511 cases since Sunday.
The virus has resulted in the deaths of 1,411 Hoosiers, which was up 32 from the day before.
The Indiana State Department of Health reports that 584 people have died from the coronavirus in 164 long-term care facilities.
That’s a 41% increase from the 420 deaths reported in long-term care facilities last week.
According to state data, 80% of the people who have died in Madison County from the coronavirus are over the age of 60 and those over the age of 60 who have tested positive for the virus make up approximately 43% of the county’s total. The state is showing that 80.4% of the people who have died in Madison County are white and 3.6% are African American.
Madison County ranks fifth in the state for the number of deaths from the coronavirus.
Marion County is reporting 423 deaths; Lake County with 125; Johnson County, 90; Hamilton County, 82; and Allen County, 59.
DOC update for Madison County
The Indiana Department of Correction reported 40 staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus at the Pendleton Correctional and juvenile facilities. The DOC update shows 69 offenders tested positive at the two facilities, 21 in quarantine and 96 in isolation.
