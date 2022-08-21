ELWOOD — Circled around the intersection in front of Joyner’s Restaurant, 1537 S. A St., a crowd held up the small American flags handed out by members of Veterans of Foreign Wars.
“Remember Noah!” they chanted at the urging of Mayor Todd Jones.
“In the short time Noah served the community, he has left such an impact,” he said.
The hundreds of residents, police officers, veterans and visitors to Elwood gathered to honor Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz. He was fatally shot about 2 a.m. July 31 during a traffic stop near Indiana 37 and Madison County Road 1100 North.
Carl Roy Webb Boards II, 42, was arrested in the incident and faces the death penalty on preliminary charges of murder, two counts of resisting law enforcement and being a seriously violent felon in possession of a firearm.
The dedication at the corner 16th and A streets was directly around the corner from the police station where the End of Watch Ceremony for Shahnavaz took place two weeks ago.
Mark Joyner, a preacher who in April bought what formerly was known as Leroy’s Place, said the mural will serve as a reminder of Shanavaz’s sacrifice.
“Freedom has come at a cost,, but Elwood, we’re not going to forget,” he said.
Shahnavaz’s death, Joyner said, has led to a unity that transcends political and racial divisions, a unity that needs to continue.
“We can restore Elwood’s unity and strength. In Elwood, we can keep this unity in the community going for the days ahead.”
Surrounded by members of the Elwood Police Department and members of various veterans organizations, Joyner praised the city’s first responders.
“We have freedom because of you, and we appreciate that,” he said. “When you guys run a run, I want you to see this and know that we care.”
Muralist Theodore Winters, who specializes as an artist in pop art and 1950s Americana, said Shahnavaz stopped to speak with him while he painted the mural at Joyner’s Restaurant during the officer’s final shift.
“Anyone could tell he radiated kindness, light and valor.”
Starting the next day, as the news of the Shahnavaz’s death spread, the mural became representative of his bravery and sacrifice for many residents.
The crowd, Winters said, had gathered Sunday to celebrate someone who made an impact on the community he served.
“I believe Noah didn’t know how many people his life and his service impacted,” he said. “When I painted this mural, I didn’t know how many people it would impact.”
Police aren’t always viewed positively by the public, Winters acknowledged.
“We can change how police are viewed by the public.”
Winters said he also as blown away by the unity seen in Small Town, Indiana, following in the wake of this tragedy.
“Today is not about grief. It’s not about sadness. It’s about coming together to honor somebody special.”
Gary Griffith, a 21-year veteran with the Fort Wane Police Department, attended with ceremony with his wife, Kristie, and their children, Irelynn, 14, and Gage, 8.
“It’s important for us to show our children the importance of this type of event.”