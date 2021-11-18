ANDERSON — A community gathered to officially send Miss Indiana A'Niyah Birdsong on to the Miss USA pageant.
Friends, relatives and community members stopped by Mr. Dan's Restaurant on Thursday to support Birdsong in her quest for the national title.
Birdsong won the Miss Indiana title earlier this year, representing the city of Anderson.
Birdsong said the send-off was unexpected.
“I'm fully prepared and ready to showcase my best,” she said. “I'm excited.”
She doesn't see herself necessarily as a role model.
“As my journey continues, I definitely see and appreciate that title,” Birdong said. “I don't want them to look up to me and customize their lives and try to live the life that I've had. I want them to see this as one example of how to make an impact and want them to go further than what I've accomplished."
She said young people have to set a goal and work to achieve it.
Birdsong's grandmother, Betty Richardson-Whigham, said she is very excited for A'Niyah.
“Unfortunately, her mother isn't going to be here so we have to pick up the pieces and cheer her on,” she said. DeVeta Whigham, died in a car accident Oct. 31.
Richardson-Whigham said she really wanted to faint when Birdsong won the Miss Indiana title.
“She is a great role model,” she said. “All the little girls wanted to come and see the princess and get a picture.”
Christal Johnson, who works at Harrah's Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, was on hand to provide a $2,000 check to support Birdsong.
“I believe that our first charity starts at home,” she said. “Harrah's Hoosier Park is committed to be a community partner.”
Johnson said supporting Birdsong is important.
“I think this means other little girls that look like her have a lot of hope. (It) puts a spotlight on the community as a whole, and I think sometimes smaller communities are forgotten about.”
Molly Headley has known A'Niyah since she was born, as Headley worked with A'Niyah's mother.
“It would mean some local recognition that this county hasn't had for a long time,” she said if Birdsong is crowned Miss USA.
“She is a very, strong, independent, determined young lady,” Headley continued. “She is well-spoken and highly educated.”
She hopes the send-off party attracts a lot of people to support Birdsong.
“They should rally around her,” Headley said. “She is a huge model, not just beauty on the outside. She's had a heart of gold since she was born.”
