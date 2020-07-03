ANDERSON — The Community Hospital Anderson Auxiliary has awarded the Carolyn Bolles Scholarship to four local 2020 high school graduates who plan to enter the medical field.
The $1,500 scholarship is renewable for four years, for a total of $6,000.
This year’s winners, with high school alma mater and college they plan to attend, are:
• Jesse McCurdy, Lapel High School, Calvin University
• Kirsten VanHorn, Alexandria-Monroe High School, Ball State University
• Taylor Smith, Frankton High School, IUPUI
• Lauren Lutz, Lapel High School, Cedarville University
Other recipients who will be renewing their scholarships include Delaney Savage, Elwood, IU Kokomo; Mackenzie Neeley, Frankton, IUPUI; Hanna Young, Madison-Grant, IU Kokomo; Alexandria Crouse, Madison-Grant, Purdue University; Lindsie Chaplin; Alexandria, Huntington University; Carlie Ellison, Pendleton Heights, Anderson University; Aubrey Adair, Frankton, University of North Alabama; and Kyla Brown, Frankton, Indiana Wesleyan.
In all, 12 scholarships totaling $18,000 have been awarded by the auxiliary for the 2020-2021 school year.
