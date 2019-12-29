ANDERSON — The Madison County Community Justice Center was recently recognized as the first government entity in the state recognized for its job safety program.
The Community Justice Center received a Gold Star designation, the highest honor bestowed by the Indiana Department of Labor.
The county agency has been approved for three years as part of the Voluntary Protection Program (VPP).
Mason Brizendine, executive director of the Community Justice Center, said Thursday the local agency has been preparing for the evaluation for two years.
He said the evaluation took place in November and included a tour of the facilities and interviews with employees.
“We’re the first government agency in the state to receive the designation,” Brizendine said. “We will assist other departments in the county to obtain the designation.”
He said the Community Justice Center was significantly lower than the average for workplace injuries.
“It’s all about safety,” Brizendine said.
As a result of the designation, the Madison County Community Justice Center will not have to be evaluated for Occupational Safety and Health Act, or OSHA, requirements for the next three years.
The agency is required to submit information for IOSHA compliance that will include the injury and illness numbers and rates; total hours worked; average annual employment and success stories that can be shared with other agencies.
“Your designation as a VPP site is a testament to sustained excellence in all areas of your safety and health management system,” Rick Ruble, Commissioner of Labor, said in a letter.
The Indiana Department of Labor will present a certificate and flag honoring the achievement at a later date to the county agency.
