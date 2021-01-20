ANDERSON – Several community members made their desires known for the hiring of the next superintendent for the Anderson Community Schools.
The ACS Board of Trustees conducted one of two community outreach meetings Wednesday at Highland Middle School with about a dozen patrons in attendance.
A second meeting is scheduled for Feb. 3 at Anderson High School from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Community activist Lindsay Brown said in the past the school system has hired administrators with fewer credentials than others who applied.
At one point Brown said the board had a chance to hire a minority superintendent with more qualifications than the person hired.
“That’s your perception,” board member Holly Renz said. “Those resumes are not public record. Where did you get them from?"
Brown said they were sent to him.
“We want to let you know there are minority members available with the qualifications to make the school system better,” he said.
Several in the gathering said they wanted ACS to hire the most qualified person as superintendent.
Those in attendance want the expulsion rate lowered, graduation rates increased, preparing students for college or vocational training and the hiring of younger educators.
They listed as priorities for the next superintendent: someone with experience and a proven track record of improving the schools; willingness to work with the minority community; credentials in education; ability to work with community leaders; and someone not already working for ACS.
“Selecting the superintendent is a board decision,” resident Rudy Williams said. “The public doesn’t trust the board in the selecting of a superintendent.”
Tami Dixon-Tatum said the board has to work through the concerns of the community to reach a solution.
“There should be a diverse selection committee,” she said of selecting a new superintendent. “There should be an open forum with the candidates so the community can ask questions. It’s supposed to be an open, transparent process.”
Kojack Fuller, a life coach at Anderson High School, said board members need to learn to listen without trying to defend their actions.
“ACS needs to go in a different direction,” he said. “We need to go beyond the normal, the board has to connect with other community leaders.”
Fuller said the community is losing young people and many are killing each other.
“We need to do something for our children or things are going to get worse,” he said. “There is room for improvement.”
Former school board member and teacher Buckie Bookhart said during his term in office the board talked a lot about good things but there wasn’t much action.
He said before Tim Smith was hired the selection process was down to two candidates, one withdrew and the last candidate was a person of color.
“We re-opened the proess,” Bookhart said. “We want the best person for the job.”
The board will meet Feb. 27 for an initial review of applications and to select candidates to interview in March. According to the published timeline, the board also hopes to select a final candidate and meet to collect public comment on the contract that will be offered.
A new superintendent is expected to fill the position starting July 1.
