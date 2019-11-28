ANDERSON – Volunteers of all ages and a variety of backgrounds gathered at several locations to make sure all local residents received a Thanksgiving Day meal.
The parking lot at the Geater Community Center, 1611 Chase St., was packed as volunteers came for the 37th annual dinner to help prepare, pack and deliver an estimated 1,400 meals on Thursday.
At the same time, The Christian Center with an army of volunteers was providing 500 meals at Park Place Church of God and Anderson First Church of the Nazarene.
Landon Brown, 13, a student at the Anderson Preparatory Academy, was volunteering at the Geater Center for the first time.
He was one of a number of students from APA volunteering their assistance.
“It’s fun and a nice experience to help people,” Brown said as he prepared to ladle up the gravy.
Landon said he will volunteer again next year.
Haley Junkersfeld, a seventh grader at APA, was also volunteering for the first time.
“It’s fun and for a good cause,” she said. “A friend told us about it and I said I would do it.”
Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said the community is honored to have the effort of James Warner and his team to provide the meal on an annual basis.
“It gives me a great deal of pride for the community working together for those less fortunate,” he said. “They all have smiles on their faces and a lot of friendships here.”
Broderick said the 1,400 meals being provided and the volunteers working together for 37 years is amazing.
“There is a large group of people asking what can I do next,” he said. “Everyone is pitching in to make this happen.”
Interim Anderson Police Chief Jake Brown said there were officers both on and off duty working to help deliver meals and would be doing it throughout the day.
“We’re people too and we care,” he said. “It’s a wonderful, such a heartwarming, event.”
Brown said for the officers it’s nice to have that positive interaction with the community.
“We’re not knocking on someone’s door as part of an investigation, it’s just to say Happy Thanksgiving,” he said.
John Vance, assistant kitchen manager at the Christian Center, was overseeing the operations at Park Place Church of God where church members volunteered to serve the meals.
“We started preparing for the meal on Monday,” he said. “We’ve been going 24/7 for the past few days. I think it’s wonderful. It’s a good chance to give back.”
Maggie Mattingly and her son Ryan were volunteering for the first time.
“We wanted to give back, be a part of the community,” Mattingly said. “We are thankful for what God has given us in our lives and wanted to give back.”
She said they have known about the event for several years but this year her son wanted to serve meals on Thanksgiving.
Ryan, 17, a junior at Alexandria-Monroe High School, said he wanted to volunteer to help people.
Layla Land, 13, a seventh grade student at Highland Middle School, was volunteering for the first time with her mother and two sisters.
“We wanted to help out today,” she said. “I’ve thought about people who wouldn’t have a meal. It’s sad, but I’m glad people are doing things like this today.”
Layla said she was thankful for her family.
