ANDERSON — A competency hearing has been set for Jan. 20 at 8:30 a.m for an Indianapolis man already serving two life sentences without parole who has asked the Madison County Prosecutor’s Office to file a death penalty case.
Tommy P. Holland, 45, is charged with murder and accused of stabbing Clifford Baggett at the Pendleton Correctional Facility on Aug. 9, 2019.
Holland appeared in Madison Circuit Court Division 3 in September and rejected a plea agreement in which he would have pleaded guilty to murder and received a third life sentence without parole.
Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings said Holland told Judge Andrew Hopper he wanted the death penalty.
Hopper appointed two doctors to evaluate Holland’s mental capacity.
Those reports were filed in October by Dr. Carrie Dixon and in November by Dr. Andrew Skinner.
At the time the plea agreement was rejected, Cummings said Holland stated he “will continue to drop bodies until you give me the death penalty.”
Cummings said Wednesday the decision was made not to file a death penalty case against Holland.
Cummings previously said the U.S. 7th Circuit Court of Appeals has reversed every death penalty case it has heard over the past 11 years.
Holland is currently at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City.
“I have contacted the prosecutor in LaPorte County of a potential problem and the Department of Correction for them to exercise reasonable caution to prevent his (Holland) access to other inmates, nurses and correctional officers,”Cummings said Wednesday.
Surveillance video captured Baggett’s death in cell block H, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Master Trooper Indiana State Police Jeff Carmin.
Holland is seen entering the cell block and holding something near his waistband, according to the affidavit.
Carmin said Holland walks back and forth as if looking for something or someone and then stopping behind a stairwell. Baggett opens a door in front of the stairwell where Holland had stopped where he is then attacked, according to the affidavit.
“The video then shows the suspect pull a weapon from his waistband and attack the victim at first in the back and then several times in the body as the victim falls to the floor before DOC guards are able to separate the suspect from the victim,” Carmin wrote.
During the autopsy, Carmin said 10 “sharp force injuries” were located on Baggett’s upper right arm, right underarm, right ear, right neck, right chest, left chest, left forearm, left palm, lower back and buttocks.
Holland was previously convicted in Marion County in 2015 for the murders of employees at a Mars Hill Supermarket and a Marathon Gas Station.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department believes Holland is a suspect in two other slayings in that county.
