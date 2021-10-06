ANDERSON – Six community involvement organizations are vying for a funding opportunity through the Rekindle Anderson group.
Representatives of the six made brief presentations Thursday at Anderson Impact Center and on Facebook.
The presentations will be available online starting Saturday at vesuvius.in.
There, people may cast a vote, at a cost of $10.50, for the presentation they support. The organization receiving the most votes gets all the money collected.
Rekindle Anderson founder Anikka King said she learned of many different issues throughout the city.
“I wanted to know how we can have a focus so where people can solve their own problems,” she said. “I wanted to take it to the next level.”
She said a steering committee was created to encourage people to make improvements in Anderson and Madison County.
“This is about the community working together to make a better community,” King said.
Each group seeking the funding was allowed six minutes and 40 seconds to make a presentation.
Kellie Kelley was the presenter for Community Lens effort, which hopes to encourage people to become involved in local government.
She wants to create a nonpartisan Civics Coaching Hub to help people learn to communicate at public meetings and to be involved in the decision-making process.
“The city needs a new comprehensive plan,” Kelley said of the plan adopted in 2006. “We need transparency and accountability in local government.”
Bethel United Methodist Church presented the Butterfly Project, which the church started several years ago.
Pastor Kristine Marshall said the church has been placing brightly colored plywood butterflies in yards of people who are distressed.
“Live, hope and joy is what our community needs right now,” she said. “We place butterflies at homes where people have been dealing with COVID, cancer, murder, car accidents and the loss of loved ones.”
Since the program started, they have placed 500 butterflies throughout Anderson and Madison County.
“We have heard 500 stories of grief and hurt and beautiful stories."
The Anderson Rejuvenation organization conducted four community events in Anderson this year and is planning for activities in 2022.
“We need to get out of the dumps and start acting like people were in the past in Anderson,” said Pastor Jenna Turner.
“We want to have activities for everyone,” she said. “We can come together and wear masks and use sanitizer.”
Marilyn Collier said the 765 Project’s goal is to bring a mobile food distribution to the food desert on Anderson’s west side.
She said two grocery stores have closed in the area since 2007, and residents are dealing with a lack of transportation and housing, plus poverty and addictions.
Collier said the group distributes food every Tuesday at the intersection of Nichol and Raible avenues plus household items and clothing.
The 765 Project distributes 75 to 100 bags of food weekly and has worked with Indiana farmers to provide free fresh produce.
“We’re free to care, free to help and free to give and receive."
The Standing Up for Racial Equality (SURE) group wants to educate, advocate and engage the community to end inequality.
“The George Floyd murder changed my life,” said Angie Strickler. “I decided I could no longer stand silent.
There are people in Anderson crying out for the need to end systemic racism.”
Blake Alford said the group wants to bring resources that individuals need.
“People in Anderson want to see inclusion, access and respect for all members of the community,” he said. “Progress can be made.
“It’s essential to begin the conversation and stand up for racial equity,” Alford said.
The Electric Jet Pack is headed by Pete Bitar who wants to manufacture and market an individual flying machine.
He said the units will provide seven-minutes of flight time and can be used by the military, first responders and for recreation.
A unit will cost $69,995.
“This is a steppingstone to a flying car and an air taxi system."
