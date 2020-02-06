INDIANAPOLIS — An Elwood funeral home director was unaware a complaint was filed against him with the State Board of Funeral and Cemetery Service.
The complaint, requesting discipline and sanctions of Ned Dunnichay’s funeral director license, was filed Jan. 28.
“Respondent has been convicted of a crime that is harmful to the public, as evidence by respondent’s conviction for Class C misdemeanor operating a vehicle while intoxicated,” according to the complaint filed with the Indiana Professional Licensing Agency.
Dunnichay was arrested for OWI after failing to signal a lane change and for having an obstructed license plate on May 11, 2019. Dunnichay told the officer he had been drinking and he failed two sobriety tests.
On June 6, Dunnichay entered a guilty plea for the misdemeanor OWI charge and was sentenced to 60 days in the Hamilton County Jail with 58 days of the sentence suspended. His driving privileges were restricted and he was placed on a year of probation.
“I’ve been held accountable for my actions,” Dunnichay said Wednesday. “I’ve done everything I’ve been asked to do and I’m moving forward with my life.”
The board can revoke or suspend Dunnichay’s funeral director license, censure him, issue a letter of reprimand, place him on a probation status or assess a civil penalty.
